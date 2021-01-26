Dougherty Co. morgue project moves forward

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders are moving forward on the project for a new morgue.
On Monday, commissioners approved funding for architectural and engineering services.
This means the county can move forward on getting drawings and designs started.
They are also starting to scout for properties to build on and are looking at existing buildings to remodel.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said he’s excited to get the new facility up and running, especially for the educational benefits.
”I have interns every year from Albany State and from some of the high schools come in and try to learn different things about forensics and also what the coroner’s office does about death. So, it’s gonna be a better location and faculty that we can kinda oversee ourselves,” said Fowler.
The morgue has been in the works for a while now.
Fowler said they hope to have the new facility built by the end of the year.
