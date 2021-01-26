DDS goes from ‘stone age’ to 21st century

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday makes the second week since a major new upgrade was installed by the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).
More than 43,000 people have been served since the new system upgrade, and DDS official Susan Sports says it’s now easier to get a driver’s license.
Usually, it takes all day to get a drivers license, but new software reduces that time to 30 minutes.
Sports suggests people should come in the middle of the week to avoid longer wait times.
“They virtually had word processing equipment. Basically, they would flip from one, if you’re doing a transaction, through another one into that process. When you take the money, you went into another process. This is now completely integrated,” said Sports.
Sports said people should try their online services before they come to the DDS office in person. Tuesdays are generally their busiest day, since they’re closed on Monday.
To find out more about DDS online services, this is their link www.dds.georgia.gov
