DCSS to continue virtual learning into February

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) announced that they will continue teaching virtually into February.
Their original plan was to offer in-person classes next month, but they want to wait until it’s safe.
Since the beginning of the year, the school system has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, their seven-day rolling average is more than 27 cases per day.
Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said in a press release the school system is confident that if the cases decline, they will be able to offer the in-person option.
If conditions become favorable, they will offer in-person on Feb. 8 for pre-K and elementary students. In regards to middle and high school students, they would offer in-person on Feb. 17. For the parents that want to transition their child to in-person learning, the school system wants them to check for availability. Dyer said if you aren’t comfortable with the in-person option, you can opt to keep your child in the virtual model.
In the coming days, DCSS officials said to be on the lookout for a health screening survey. It will need to be completed in order for your child to return to the building.
