City offers new services for utility customers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany announced Tuesday that Albany Utilities is offering new self-services called “Account Number Lookup” and “Know B4 You Move” on the city’s website.
The Account Number Lookup allows customers the convenience of looking up their account number without having to keep up with a paper bill or calling customer service for assistance, city officials said.
This service will help customers pay their bills online, by phone, and at alternate sites where the account number is required. The city said the account number lookup was implemented to respond to the temporary closing of Utility Offices and drive-thru because of the pandemic.
The “Know B4 You Move” service is an initiative that encourages customers to request a property’s utility history before relocating. This tool will allow renters and buyers the opportunity to get a realistic idea of the utility costs for a specific location before moving. This form can be completed and submitted from the City’s website.
The city said its Customer Service Department’s goal is to provide the requested information to the customer within 48 hours. This tool will allow renters and buyers the opportunity to get a realistic idea of what the utility costs are for that specific location.
“Albany Utilities would like to know how we can better serve customers in this new year,” the city said in a release. “A customer survey has been created to help identify areas in need of improvement, capture overall sentiments, and identify additional programs that may benefit customers.”
The goal is to improve the customer experience, provide programs that help the customer save on energy costs, and strengthen customer engagement.
The customer survey and other services are available at the City of Albany’s website at www.albanyga.gov.
The Quality of Life Committee consisting of City Commissioners Matt Fuller, Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young, along with city staff, created these offerings to better serve customers.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.