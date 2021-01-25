Trooper, officers rescue man in wheelchair from house fire on Cleveland’s West Side (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers and an Ohio Highway State Patrol trooper rescued a man in a wheelchair after his neighbor’s home caught fire Saturday evening on the city’s West side.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Hiram Morales and Cleveland Police Officers Rose and Madaras were the first emergency crews on the scene of the fire in the 3700 block of W. 47th Place.
Morales saw the smoke while on patrol just before 11 p.m. and the Cleveland police officers followed him to the scene.
When they arrived, there was heavy fire on the first floor extending to the second floor and spreading to the house next door.
A 65-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman had already evacuated from the house on fire.
The trooper and the officers rushed in and rescued the wheelchair bound man in the neighboring home.
He was not injured.
The 90-year-old woman is in critical condition at MetroHealth Hospital with severe burns.
The 65-year-old man is in serious condition MetroHealth Hospital.
Firefighters said the 65-year-old was reportedly extinguished by a neighbor on the front lawn.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
