Tifton police chief: City seeing increase in entering auto incidents

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past year, auto thefts have been on a rise in Tifton.
The Tifton Police Department is asking the community to take certain precautions. Police Chief Steve Hyman said over the last year, there’s been an increase in entering autos.
“They’ve been going through neighborhoods and areas and finding cars that the doors aren’t locked,” said Hyman.
He said they are looking for stuff that’s very valuable and can be sold quickly.
“It’s been firearms, laptops and other valuable things,” he added.
Hyman said in most cases, these crimes have been committed by juveniles. He said he thinks there needs to be better community involvement and more parents paying more attention.
“Creating activities that we can do and then also just being there. Parents need to pay more attention to where their kids are. I think we need to start back being nosey parents.” said Hyman.
Hyman said many of these crimes are done by opportunists.
“What they are doing is they come in and they jump out of a car in a neighborhood and they’ll go along there, pulling the door handles. If it pops open, they go in it,” said Hyman.
Because of this, Hyman wants everyone to lock it or lose it.
“It will stop them from coming because if they’re coming through and pulling on door handles and the doors are locked there’s no need to come back,” said Hyman.
He said by locking doors, it’ll bring more attention that crime that could happen.
“It helps us, mainly, because they have to keep moving and the people will see them,” said Hyman.
Hyman said they have also boosted their patrols and they take these crimes seriously.
Hyman said the neighborhood watches have helped a lot. He asks that if you see something suspicious give their 911 center a call.
To report a crime in Tifton, you can call the police department at (229) 382-3132.
