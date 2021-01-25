Slew of drugs, guns found in Albany bust

Over 40 pounds of marijuana was found in the search. (Source: Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit)
By WALB News Team | January 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:54 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A slew of drugs, guns and a large amount of cash were found during a Jan. 21 bust, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).

The drug unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue.

Several people were taken into custody.

A slew of drugs, guns and cash were seized in the search. (Source: Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit)

The following was recovered from the house:

  • 41 pounds of marijuana
  • 211.6 grams of cocaine
  • 100.8 grams of ecstasy
  • Several prescription pills
  • $13,197 in cash
  • 23 guns, including rifles, shotguns, pistols and handguns

An ADDU spokesperson said one of the handguns was reported stolen.

The following people were arrested:

  • James Crosby, 58, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (WID), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
  • Shia Stevenson, 27, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of schedule II controlled substance.
  • Hartania Ramsay, 19, was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

The drug unit is still investigating and anticipates making additional arrests.

