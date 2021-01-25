Publix locations across Georgia receiving more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 100 Publix pharmacies around the state of Georgia are receiving a second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Publix officials say that the state of Georgia has selected 139 of their pharmacies to receive another round of the vaccine, increasing the overall number of pharmacies receiving the vaccine.
“We’re grateful to continue working with the state of Georgia to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to our Georgia communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “As more doses become available, it’s our hope we can help more people in our communities receive this important vaccination.”
As of Monday afternoon, the only counties receiving doses of the vaccine at Publix pharmacies are Muscogee and Troup counties. The exact locations have not yet been announced.
Vaccinations are only available by making an appointment online. The online system will open Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6:00 a.m. Click here to make an appointment.
