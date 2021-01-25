Homerville PD closes death case

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Authorities investigated the death of a teenager at a Homerville hotel in December and concluded that his death was a suicide.
The Homerville Police Department has closed the case.
Here is the text of a release issued by the Homerville Police Department-
The Homerville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has concluded the death investigation of Omari Zachias-Shaquan Bryant. During the investigation, the Homerville Police Department interviewed various witnesses, reviewed various CCTV video, and further obtained various records in compliance with prior obtained search warrants for said records deemed as relevant evidence to this investigation.
On or about Thursday, December 7, 2020, an autopsy was conducted on Bryant by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Division of Forensic Sciences, Coastal Regional Laboratory, and the results and or findings of the autopsy was released to the Homerville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, which officially ruled the manner of death in this case as suicide.
Based on these findings and after reviewing all evidence in this case the Homerville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division concurs with the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Division of Forensic Sciences, that the cause of death, in this case, is suicide and this case is officially closed.
