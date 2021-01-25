‘Everybody loves Rudy’: Sonic employee gets $1,400 tip from Tifton group

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One Sonic employee in Tifton puts a smile on everyone’s face. And the people in the Friendly City returned that kindness in a big way.
Rudy Jones is a carhop at Sonic and has been working off and on with them for nearly 14 years.
Store manager Michelle Smithey said Rudy gets recognized often by the community for his skates.
“Everybody loves Rudy! They’ll say, ‘oh, you’re that man I seen down there skating the other day and you work at Sonic, well I’ll have to come by and see you,’” said Smithey.
Because of Rudy’s attitude, many in Tifton felt he deserved a tip.
Tifton Foodie Co-Founders Sam Vice and Doug Beaty said raising the money was a team effort.
“There was countless people talking bout how amazing he is. We had another group member say, ‘we should take up donation for him.’ Within a week, we had $1,400 dollars,” said Vice.
Rudy said when he got the money, he was at a loss for words
“I kind of forgot who I was at one minute. It was so emotional, so I just couldn’t say nothing.” said Jones.
Smithey said she knew something was going on when she saw Rudy’s reaction
“When he came back in side and he had the money in his hands he said, ‘oh my gosh boss lady, I just got $1,400,’ and I said, ‘you did’ and he said, ‘I just got $1,400′ and I just don’t know what to say” said Smithey.
Rudy said at his job, he sees lots of people going through different things and he tries to help them through it.
“I say whatever you going though, God got you, just give everything to God. And they come back, and they get out and give me a hug and say I appreciate what you did. It don’t be about the money all the time.” said Jones.
Smithey said the tip was a blessing because she had never seen anything like this happen.
“He’s well known around town and I appreciate him and he knows that I appreciate him,” said Smithey.
Tifton Foodie said the video on Tik Tok has gotten a lot of views because of Rudy’s sincerity. They said they started Tifton Foodie because the world needs more good news.
“It’s important to just kind of step back and realize that there is still love and kind people in the world,” said Beaty.
And for people like Rudy, kindness and love is second nature.
“I love to see other people happy,” he said.
You can find Rudy skating at the Sonic in Tifton off of Virginia Avenue.
