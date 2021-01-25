APD investigates Dawson Road shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened about noon Sunday.
An APD spokesperson said the shooting happened at Homerun Foods in the 2700 block of Dawson Road.
APD said Sunday night that a witness said two men got into a verbal altercation then started shooting at each other.
Another witness told police he was passing by in his vehicle when it was struck by a bullet on the passenger side. There was also a bullet shot through the window of El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
on Kensington Court.
One of the suspect’s vehicles, a gray Kia Optima, was recovered at Newk’s Restaurant. It was towed for processing.
No one was injured and police are searching the nearby area for shell casings, according to APD.
Police have not identified any suspects and there is no one in custody.
Police have labeled the incident as an aggravated assault.
