Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after Americus shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in custody, according to the police department.
It happened Saturday around 2:19 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1400 block of East Forsyth Street.
Police said officers and EMS responded to the area and found David Joshua Mitchell, 26, seated in a car in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene.
Jaron Sharod Griffin, 22, is in custody.
Police said charges are pending.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.