APD investigating Dawson Road shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday.
An APD spokesperson said the shooting happened at Homerun Foods in the 2700 block of Dawson Road.
No one was injured and police are searching the nearby area for shell casings, according to APD.
Police have not identified any suspects and there is no one in custody.
The spokesperson said she was notified of the incident shortly before noon. Police have labeled the incident as an aggravated assault.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.