Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation makes donation to Irwin Co. EMS

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented a Lifepak 15 monitor and defibrillator to the Irwin County EMS office.
This lifesaving device will perform a diagnostic EKG en route to the hospital, where the results are sent directly to the emergency department, as well as to the physician’s mobile phone.
This will allow the physician and staff to prepare for the cardiac victim before arrival and will save valuable time.
The Lifepak 15 monitor and defibrillator was funded by the 2020 Hearts and Diamonds Gala.
