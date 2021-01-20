Sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday

(AP) - Widespread light to moderate rain covered SGA Friday. Just a few wet areas early evening as the flow of moisture cuts off. Overnight clouds clear which brings sunshine back Saturday. Enjoy the nice conditions as clouds quickly return. An overcast settles in Sunday for a gloomy end to the weekend. Temperatures remain near average lows low-mid 40s and highs low 60s.
Following a quiet and mostly dry weekend, an unsettled weather pattern takes over next week. Warmer 70s a few days then 60s midweek. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday.
