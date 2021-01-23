Gov. Kemp expands health professionals’ eligibility to administer COVID-19 vaccine

“My administration is committed to getting the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine into as many arms as possible,” said Gov. Kemp. “While we await increased supply from the federal government, we will keep working to accomplish this goal with the help of our trained medical professionals. This executive order will allow more of our frontline medical personnel to do their jobs. Thank you to all of our healthcare heroes, including LPNs, MAs, and PAs who are essential to our mission of keeping Georgians safe and healthy.”