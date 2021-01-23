Dougherty Co. COVID-19 drive-thru test over 100 residents on first day at new location

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County COVID-19 testing site was moved to the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.
Daniel Watkins, manager at Mako Medical, says day one has been good but there were some obstacles.
“The weather, that was kind of an obstacle,” said Watkins. He also says that not everyone was pre-registered.
“That slows us down, but we do have a team outside we’re working with to help check people in.”
Before coming to the site, workers ask that you pre-register.
“Go to the health department website and go to the registration link and register for testing. They just need to bring the booking ID that they get when they finish,” said Watkins.
After you register and are tested, you’ll get an email with directions to the patient portal. This is where you will find your test results.
Watkins says you should see your results 24-36 hours after being tested, but no later than 48.
Workers at the site say they feel safe working with the patients.
“I definitely feel safe,” said Elexus Winbush. “I do too, the face masks with the gloves with the whole protective gear. I feel really safe,” said Santrica Sellers.
Gabe Hynote, a drive-thru patient, said the process was very easy. “They’ll even let you do it yourself,” said Hynote.
Watkins says the longest wait time they’ve had was 15 minutes. “The morning usually is a pretty big rush but we’ve been able to get people in and out pretty quickly,” said Watkins.
They have served around 150 people on Friday. This location at the fairground will be open until June.
Click here to register or find more details.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.