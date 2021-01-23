2 arrests made in Mark’s Melon Patch theft case, 1 suspect still at large

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested and one is still on the run in connection to a theft case at Mark’s Melon Patch from late last year.
Joshua Turner Williams, 20, of Albany and Madison Seth Knight, 19, of Sylvester were arrested last month in connection to the October vehicle theft case at Mark’s Melon Patch on Highway 82 in Dawson.
Both men are facing the following charges in the case.
- Theft by taking
- Entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony
- Criminal trespass
- Criminal damage to property in the second degree
All of the charges are felonies except the criminal trespass charge, which is a misdemeanor.
Both men have bonded out of jail, according to the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said this is still an ongoing investigation.
They said that right now, they are focused on the third suspect, however, they don’t know where that person is and wouldn’t release any further details on who that person is.
Also, no motive on why this all happened has been released at this point.
The Terrell County District Attorney’s Office said the case hasn’t been formally charged yet.
As soon as the investigation wraps at the sheriff’s office, the D.A.’s office then reviews the charges and decides which ones to put on an indictment and then proceeds with a grand jury hearing.
District Attorney Ronald Victory McNease Jr. did not want to comment any further.
The Owner of Mark’s Melon Patch, Mark Daniel, didn’t want to comment yet on the new developments.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 995-4488.
