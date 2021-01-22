Winfred Dukes added to the Appropriations Committee

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Representative Winfred Dukes says now that he has been added to the Appropriations Committee, he hopes school systems will get the help they need.
“Albany State had solicited funding that was included in the budget, also Albany Technical College made a request for a capital expenditure project,” said Dukes.
He says both of these items were included in the budget.
Dukes says the need for education is vital after COVID-19 amplified the community’s health needs.
“It shows in our community that we were already a sick community. So, we’re going to have to find someone to address those health care disparities,” said Dukes.
Dukes says he’s thankful for the opportunity.
“I was very thankful. What it does is it gives me an opportunity to have a greater influence for those people that we represent, particularly when it comes to how the state resources are divided,” said Dukes.
He says now that three-fourths of the delegation serves on the appropriations committee after his addition, they are in a good position.
“We are uniquely positioned to be able to do a lot of good things for Southwest Georgia and for rural Georgia,” said Dukes.
Dukes says 25 years of service are for the people that mean the most to him.
“I do it for my children, I do it for my friends, my family, my relatives, neighbors, and the 54,000 people who count on me as their representative,” said Dukes.
The thing Dukes enjoys most about the position is being able to have an impact on people’s lives.
