Sandtrap club owner: Closing nightclubs earlier will do more harm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany club owner is speaking out, following the Albany Commission meeting this past Tuesday, in which commissioners talked about possibly shortening nightclub hours.
Sandtrap 5.0 owner Gilbert Udoto said that closing nightclubs earlier will not benefit the city of Albany.
Right now, Albany leaders say you have to be out of night clubs by 4 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Udoto believes that people will find themselves in more trouble around 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. He was actually one of the people that voted to extend his club hours in the past.
This was in response to Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington saying the later people are out, the more likely crime could happen.
Udoto says clubs need to stay competitive with other cities, saying it takes money away from clubs if they close earlier.
Udoto spoke about comparing stats with clubs that close earlier than 4:00: “I don’t agree with that; look at the stats when all clubs closed last year. We had more violence in Albany than anything else, and last year we only had one homicide at the club. Whereas, the other homicides were at other places, clubs, and the homicide that we had at the club was 11:30... So there’s no correlation,” said Udoto.
Udoto went on to say he’s glad commissioners are allowing business owners have their input into the decisions.
Commissioners hope to have the public hearing in early February.
