A rainy Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of light rain Thursday afternoon. Rain becomes likely through the evening and continues all day Friday. Rain gradually ends Friday evening with totals averaging 1-2″. Following dry, sunny conditions Saturday. Clouds quickly filters back with an overcast and a slight chance of rain Sunday.
Rain returns Monday and continues through the week while temperatures hold near to above average. The unsettled weather moves out before the weekend.
