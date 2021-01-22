Phoebe: ‘Significant patient discharges’ aid in decrease of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing a decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients this week, the hospital system’s CEO said.
Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president, said the hospital system, “thankfully,” is seeing the decrease.
“However, that is more a result of significant patient discharges rather than a sharp decrease in admissions,” Steiner said. “Yesterday, we admitted 11 COVID-19 patients here in Albany, which has been our daily average this month, and nearly all of those patients are coming from our communities. They are not being transferred from other health systems outside our area.”
Steiner said while the hospital system hopes it is reaching the peak of this winter surge, “it is too early to tell.”
“We know the virus is still very active in southwest Georgia, and it is making many people critically ill, the CEO added. “Our intensive care units continue to operate at or near capacity, and we continue to add staffing resources to ensure every patient receives the level of care they need.”
The hospital system, Steiner pointed out, is seeing great success with its vaccination program.
“Through Thursday, we had administered more than 12,500 COVID-19 vaccines, doubling our total over the last week,” Steiner said. “We remain concerned about the vaccine supply as Georgia’s share from the federal government is limited. While we continue to request shipments to meet the needs of the people we serve throughout southwest Georgia, those shipments from the state are not guaranteed. We will continue to administer as many vaccines as possible and hope the supply chain keeps up.”
On Friday, the hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 97
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 22
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,768
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 224
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 52
- Total vaccines administered – 12,515
