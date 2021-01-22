Phoebe: ‘Significant patient discharges’ aid in decrease of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations

“Through Thursday, we had administered more than 12,500 COVID-19 vaccines, doubling our total over the last week,” Steiner said. “We remain concerned about the vaccine supply as Georgia’s share from the federal government is limited. While we continue to request shipments to meet the needs of the people we serve throughout southwest Georgia, those shipments from the state are not guaranteed. We will continue to administer as many vaccines as possible and hope the supply chain keeps up.”