Phoebe hits milestone with 12,000 vaccines administered

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More than 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Phoebe Putney Health System since they hit the market back in December, according to health system officials.
Currently, Phoebe administers around 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines a day.
That’s hundreds more than what they originally expected back in December when the vaccine went on the market.
“We got goals and it’s just to do more,” said Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner. “We’ve got enough vaccinations to last us ‘til middle of next week if we don’t get anymore. Now, we anticipate getting more so we’re not worried about that.”
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest numbers, only about half of the shipped Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines combined are being administered in Georgia.
Steiner said those numbers are not slowing Phoebe down when it comes to ordering more, in fact, Phoebe is expecting another shipment of vaccines sometime this week.
“The process for distributing these vaccines doesn’t happen by accident. We’ve got more than 80 people that work in our vaccination centers each and every day and these people are working their hearts out,” Steiner told WALB News 10.
Steiner believes there is a greater demand for the vaccine here in Southwest Georgia compared to other regions of the state and South Georgia will start getting to a herd immunity sometime this summer, if not early fall, and that’s either by people getting the vaccine or the virus.
“I don’t think the end where there is no more COVID in our community is anywhere close. We’ve got work to do with these vaccines,” said Steiner.
