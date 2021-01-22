Ocilla man arrested on sex offenses

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on rape and child molestation charges in Irwin County.
Dewayne Vickers, 56, is being held at the Irwin County Detention Center after his arrest Monday.
The charges stem from an incident that happened in February or March 2016 at an Irwin County school, according to copies of the arrest warrants from the Ocilla Police Department. The victim was under 16-years-old at the time of the incident, according to the warrants.
The arrest warrants were for two charges of felony rape and one charge of felony child molestation.
WALB reached out to Irwin County Schools regarding Vickers’ affiliation with the school at the time of the incident but haven’t heard back. WALB is working to learn more and we will update when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.