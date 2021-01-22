Lee Pub aims for spring reopening

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - While thousands of restaurants across the nation have gone out of business and closed, one South Georgia restaurant is reopening during the pandemic.
After lots of chatter throughout Southwest Georgia, business entrepreneurs decided to bring back a Lee County favorite, the Lee Pub. The Lee Pub closed its doors in 2017 because of the owner’s passing, according to Lee County records.
Entertainment Director Evan Barber is one of the masterminds pushing the project forward. He said the demand to have it back is here.
“There were a lot of people asking about (the pub),” said Barber. “Figured we get it back to what it once was. It’s something everybody’s been missing. So thought it was a good opportunity.”
Barber is working with owner Jose Martinez, who’s also the owner of Tammy’s Bar and Grill in Albany and 809, to bring the pub back and in the same location off of U.S. 19 South.
“Will be a little more relaxed. We won’t have any live bands, probably do some acoustic music, but it will be more of a restaurant pub feel, whereas Tammy’s, we try to focus more on live music venue and a dinner spot,” explained Barber.
Barber said there have been some upgrades to the inside of the pub and it will be nicer than what you may remember.
However, some things won’t change. Favorites like cold draft beers will return.
He said construction is over with and now fresh paint and final touches are being laid out.
“We’ve got 18 TVs in there, we got some really nice woodwork in the walls. So, it will be a nice looking place. So, yeah, right now it’s mainly just getting everything cleaned up, organized, ready for action,” said Barber.
Like the rest of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic did slow down the project but an opening date is on the horizon.
“There’s been a little surge in COVID and you know there are some restrictions on the bar. We’re probably looking at early, mid-March so long as that is allowed and everything gets settled back down at some level,” said Barber.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.