GSW students and faculty step to the frontline by volunteering at vaccine clinic

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) students and faculty are stepping to the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospitals have been overflowing with patients and GSW students have been volunteering by assisting Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
There are a handful of students and ten faculty members that are helping by administering vaccines to monitoring the post-vaccine waiting area.
Bonnie Gary, senior lecturer in GSW’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, tells me they’ve had a partnership with Phoebe in the past.
With the pandemic still looming, Gary felt her department needed to help since lives are at a stake.
She told me they’ll volunteer until Phoebe doesn’t need them anymore.
Although students are doing this out of the kindness of their heart, they will get something in return.
“We’re able to learn and get extra experience that we’re not able to get in a normal clinical setting. So, it’s not every day you get to give 100 vaccines in the hospital, so it’s really cool we get to come in and do that,” said Emily Shaughnessy.
Shaughnessy also told me Phoebe runs like a well-oiled machine and flows like clockwork.
GSW students and faculty have the option to get the vaccine as well since they’re pitching in.
