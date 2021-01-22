Douglas City Hall relocating for renovations

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas announced that by the end of January, the City Hall offices will be temporarily relocated for renovations.
City Hall will be closed to the public on Thursday, Jan. 28 through Friday, Jan. 29.
On Thursday, the Mayor’s Office, City Commissioner’s Office, City Manager’s Office, and the Human Resource Department relocated to the old City of Douglas Gas Department located at 316 E. Bryan Street, next to the Douglas Housing Authority.
Beginning Feb. 1, the following offices will be relocated and open:
- City Clerk, Customer Care Center, Customer Service, Billing, Collections and Meter Technicians will be moved to the old SunTrust building located at 800 S. Peterson Avenue.
- Community Development, Animal Control, Code Enforcement, Grants, Inspections & Permits, Planner and Public Information will be located at the Ashley Slater House at 211 S. Gaskin Avenue.
- Finance will be located at the old Electric Department building at 321 S. Pearl Avenue, next to the railroad tracks.
Beginning Feb. 1, the City of Douglas Utility Customers should go to the old SunTrust building to pay their utility bill, request utility services or make changes to utility services.
Residents wishing to apply for jobs may apply online or in-person at the old Gas Department building.
Bid openings will be held at the new Douglas Utilities building meeting room located at the Municipal Services Complex at 100 Public Works Way. City Commission meetings will continue to be held at the C.E. Weir Center at 307 E. Bryan Street on the second and fourth Monday of each month unless otherwise publicized.
The city said at times, phone lines may be temporarily out of order and residents are encouraged to remain patient as this transition is underway.
The relocation of offices can be expected for approximately two years, according to a release. Once renovations are completed, City Hall will house all of these departments and divisions in one location.
For more information, you can call (912)384-3302.
