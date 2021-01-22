Dougherty Co. COVID-19 Task Force provides vaccine update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Phoebe Putney Health System spokeswoman said they’re not holding any vaccines back during Thursday’s Dougherty County COVID-19 Task Force meeting.
Dr. Kathy Hudson, the chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Health System, said the state instructed them to give out all of the vaccines they have, versus holding some of them back for the second dose.
Hudson said their main concern is the supply of the vaccine.
“Currently, we haven’t heard when we will receive a second dose of the vaccine. Hopefully, we will hear something tomorrow (Friday) and share that information,” said Dr. Hudson.
Hudson said because the criteria for the vaccine may soon change, if you fit the criteria now, go and get it.
Dr. James Black, the chairman of the Phoebe Emergency Department, said he’s doing fine after the vaccine and assured everyone it’s safe.
“I’ve had the vaccine, my sister has and my mom and for those of you that know me, know that I love my family to death and there’s no way I would encourage them to do something I thought had a hint of a risk to them,” said Black.
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said doctors are seing signs of plateauing cases following the holidays, but it’s too early to call it a trend. He said around 10,000 people have been vaccinated in South Georgia and about 1,000 of those have recieved both shots.
“If you have been vaccinated, that doesn’t mean that you do not wear a mask after being vaccinated,” said Cohilas.
He said the mask is what keeps you from spreading the virus to others.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler addressed the proper way to wear a mask at Thursday’s update.
“You cannot wear your mask under your chin or just on your mouth, you’re still able to inhale and exhale,” said Fowler.
He says if you’re going to wear a mask, you should do it right, otherwise, you could get yourself or someone else sick.
