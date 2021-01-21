Sheriff’s office: No threats made to Dougherty Co. government on Inauguration Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office told WALB News 10 that there were no reported threats to government properties in the county on Inauguration Day.
“Well, we haven’t received any intel or any information,” said Chief Deputy Terron Hayes.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve gotten no reports of threatening incidents at government buildings or agencies on Inauguration Day and didn’t get receive reports following the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
“We didn’t think anything was going to particularly happen leading up to today (Inauguration Day),” said Hayes.
Hayes said it was business as usual on Inauguration Day in Dougherty County, but officers were still vigilant as always.
“You know our deputies are definitely on standby if needed from our sister agencies,” said Hayes.
However, the Capitol riot did have them concerned.
“Because those were acts that we don’t normally see in our country,” said Hayes.
He said since that the pandemic, they implemented stronger security measures at both the Judicial Building and Government Center.
Some of that includes having two deputies at the Government Center.
“We’ve been in and out of that building for the last several months, especially right before the election,” explained Hayes.
Hayes said the sheriff’s office has a great working relationship with neighboring agencies, like the Albany Police Department and the Dougherty County Police Department, ensuring a tight network of communication.
“Citizens, if you see something, say something, give us a call, we will respond. We want everybody to feel safe and protected in Albany, Dougherty County,” said Hayes.
You can report information to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office by calling (229) 431-2166.
The U.S. Capitol riot didn’t cause much of an impact at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, however, it did at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) offices.
GBI officials said following those events, they saw an increase in the number of tips that came in.
With this in mind, the GBI wants to remind everyone of the free app, See Something Send Something.
The app is an anonymous way to send a tip or photo that goes directly to the GBI.
Officers can respond within minutes of you submitting it.
The one-step tip submission app has only been on the market since 2018, but GBI officials said it has been a success.
“The beauty of it is, you know, there may be someone that doesn’t necessarily want to dial a phone, or you know, talk to an actual person or they may not wanna send an email and reveal their email address. But pretty much, everyone has a cell phone now and they will be able to download this app and they could submit tips at any time,” explained Natalie Ammons, the deputy director of public affairs with the GBI.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office also places trust in the app.
The app has been updated recently, which includes a mental health crisis link and a simpler way to send text with photos.
Officials said this should not be considered a replacement for 911.
The app is available for free on Apple and Google devices.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.