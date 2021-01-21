Robert Cross Park walking trail closes for construction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26, Zane Grace Construction and the Dougherty County Public Works Department will begin upgrades on the walking trail at Robert Cross Park in the Southgate community, according to the department.
During that time, the walking trail will be closed.
Construction is expected to last for approximately three weeks, depending on weather conditions.
A reopening date has not yet been provided.
For more information, you can contact Dougherty County Public Works at (229) 430-6120.
