Rain is on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Highs clouds, tons of sunshine and pleasant 60s Thursday afternoon. Tonight clouds thicken as lows drop into the mid 40s. Scattered showers return tomorrow afternoon with rain likely Friday into early Saturday. Rainfall amounts will average about an inch.
Briefly drying out but clouds linger through the weekend. Next round of rain early week. Temperatures remain next to above average with lows in the 40s and 50s while highs rise from the low 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.