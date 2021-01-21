Public input wanted on Albany club hours proposal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany city commissioners are moving forward with possibly rolling back club hours, but before any actions are made, they want to hear from you.
It was discussed at Tuesday’s Albany City Commission meeting.
Commissioner Chad Warbington said commissioners had a few questions wanting clarity on the topic, but the discussion was mainly about holding a public hearing on the matter.
That would involve having a listening session with business owners and the public, according to Warbington.
Warbington said before moving forward with a veto or vote, it was important to commissioners to hear how the community felt about it.
“This is not something that technically we’re required to do. I thought it was a really good idea from the mayor to get input from the community and from business owners before we make this decision that affects them,” said Warbington.
They also talked about the way alcohol denials are handled and signage for when someone applies for their alcohol license.
Business owners and the public will also be able to give their input on these as well during a public hearing.
Commissioner Warbington is hopeful that a public hearing will happen sometime at the start of February, but a date has not been set yet.
Talks about rolling back club hours were brought up during the City of Albany Public Safety meeting a few weeks back before being brought to commissioners this week.
