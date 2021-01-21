New Dougherty Co. COVID-19 test site opens Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is partnering with Mako Medical and the Exchange Club of Albany to provide a new drive-thru for free COVID-19 testing.
The new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Friday, Jan. 22.
This location will operate Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
DPH said this move extends the days and hours of operations tremendously compared to before.
Cindy Walters, the SPOC (specimen point of collection) branch manager with the department of public health, said this helps them speed up testing and vaccinations.
“It’s just giving some more options I think to the community, and in turn, it’s also giving us an opportunity to serve the community at the health department because we can get more people in here to give actual vaccines to,” explained Walters.
People can come at any time of the day, but no appointments will be given.
DPH said that if you pre-register, it will speed up the process.
It will take about 36 to 48 hours to receive your results after being tested and they will be sent to either the email address or phone number you register with.
If you’d like to pre-register, you can do so on the Mako Medical website.
