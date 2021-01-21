Lowndes Co. Health Dept. sees shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Health Department will start canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those that have not gotten the first dose to focus on those that need to get the second dose because of a limited supply of the vaccine.
Health department officials will start contacting people on Thursday to cancel appointments for those who have not gotten their first dose of the vaccine in the health department or drive-thru. The health department said those with appointments for their second dose will not be affected.
“We must ensure anyone who received their first dose of COVID vaccine at Lowndes County Health Department or in our drive-thru at the Civic Center receives their second dose,” Dr. William Grow, South Health District health director, said. “Unfortunately, manufacturers are not able to keep up with the demand currently in the United States.”
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, vaccine supply is limited in the U.S., and Georgia only receives what the federal government allocates.
“As production of current vaccines is increased, which we hope to see in coming weeks, and as other vaccines are approved for use, our goal is to provide vaccinations to everyone, prioritizing those at highest risk of exposure and infection,” the health department said.
If your appointment gets canceled:
Health department staff will keep a list of all appointments canceled and these individuals will be contacted first when the department gets more vaccines to reopen appointments.
Individuals that will not be able to receive their vaccine from Lowndes County Health Department are encouraged to visit the DPH Vaccine Locator. All enrolled providers that offer the vaccine to the community are listed on this website.
Individuals are asked to not call the health department immediately but to wait for a staff member to contact them.
For more information on the COVID vaccine supply at Lowndes County Health Department, click here.
“While we sincerely regret this has happened within our district and throughout Georgia, we are thankful for other enrolled providers that will be able to continue vaccinating persons within our community that are at high risk,” Grow said.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.