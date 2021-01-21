How will Biden’s first day executive orders affect you?

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a busy 24 hours in the White House for newly sworn-in President Joe Biden.
Just hours after his inauguration on Wednesday, he signed 17 executive orders.
With some having an immediate effect on the American people.
Mandi Bailey, a professor of political science at Valdosta State University, broke it down for WALB.
“In terms of stuff that is going to impact us quickly, one of the first things Biden did was stop activity at the border wall. Which there hasn’t been much activity as much Americans would’ve thought, but they (built) 12 miles,” said Bailey.
Donald Trump used an executive order to extend the border wall, which Biden has halted funding for the construction.
Bailey said another thing we will see, especially students or recent grads, is about student loan payments.
“He’s appealed to the Department of Education to postpone any payments or interest on student loans until September, while there was a current order doing that, it expired this month,” said Bailey.
And for those wondering if there is another stimulus check coming?
“With numbers in Congress, we can expect to see potentially more stimulus money. It can happen relatively quickly. The big thing that we are going to have to wait and see in long term or more permanence in maneuvering is going to have to do with how the impeachment trial is going to play out and how much time it’s going to take up with senators,” said Bailey.
On immigration, there are a few things in the works.
Biden is embracing DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo that protection.
He’s also lifted the travel ban from mostly Muslim countries.
“But I do think from what we saw yesterday and with the actions that President Biden has taken regarding immigration, that the tone around immigration is changing. That there is this hint of negativity surrounding immigrants,” said Bailey.
Bailey said it’s hard to tell if there will be an increase in immigrants but she thinks the country should be more welcoming.
She said there’s going to be more diversity when it comes to political leaders.
“Another thing that I think is interesting now and what I’m going to be looking forward to as a political scientist and someone who teaches is the return of normalcy in terms of press briefings and that type of things. We’re seeing a little bit of evidence that we might be moving in that direction,” said Bailey.
Bailey said she believes more traditional politics will play out now.
