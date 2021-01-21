Have you seen this missing Lee Co. woman?

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them find Evelyn Lafaye Phifer, 33, who has a mental health diagnosis and hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.
According to a press release, Phifer is 5′5, weighs about 275 pounds and is believed to be on foot. The sheriff’s office said she will also take rides and may be headed towards Bainbridge.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Phifer or knows her whereabouts is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim Unit at (229) 759-6012.
