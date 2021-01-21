Georgia Southwestern Men’s Basketball aiming to sustain current success

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - College basketball is nearly in full swing here in South Georgia.
Up in Americus the GSW Men’s Basketball team is riding high having won all but one of their first seven.
A team looking to take the Peach Belt Conference by storm.
Winners of three games in a row, the Canes are feeling good here in 2021.
Last weekend, the Hurricanes took down Augusta to claim their first ranked win of the season and picked up a double-digit win over Clayton State on Wednesday to improve to 4 and 1 in conference play.
This group has been locked in.
While Head Coach Aaron Coombs said they’ve been far from perfect, he’s happy with their performances and they’re taking things one day at a time.
”We have a long way to go, I don’t think we’re great at anything right now, you know but anytime you can win and learn from that it’s a lot better than learning from losing,” said Coombs.
Coombs added, “so you know if we can just continue to grow and get better day by day, I think it’s hard to kind of not look ahead or look too far past today. If we just stay focused on today and get better at the task at hand, I think that will help this team and we can continue to progress the way that we’re progressing.”
The Canes will look to make it four wins in a row on Saturday when they hit the road to meet Flagler.
