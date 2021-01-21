3 Douglas men wanted by the FBI

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI is searching for three Douglas men wanted on narcotics charges, according to law enforcement.
Antion Byrd, Leo Pender and Marquis Jacques are all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, marijuana, Eutylone (bath salts), and Asprazolam (Xanax).
They are also charged with separate additional charges.
Byrd is being charged with unlawful use of communication facility and Pender is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Jacques is being charged with:
- distribution of methamphetamine
- two counts of distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine
- distribution of 50 grams or more or methamphetamine
If anyone has any information regarding the location of these men, please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 381-4227 or the TIPS Line at (912) 383-8477. You can also call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222. The agents in charge of this investigation are Scott Sapp, who can be reached at (912) 222-3511, and Jesse Martinez, who can be reached at (912) 381-1664.
