Colquitt Co. schools announce drive-thru meal plan

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Because of the pause of in-person instruction, the Colquitt County School System Nutrition Program will have drive-thru meal distribution available Jan. 25-29 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Each school will be a meal distribution site.
Students age 18 and under qualify for the breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals. The school system said it’s preferred that participants pick-up meals from your home school; however if there is a family with students attending multiple schools, the pick-up can be handled at one school.
Students attending GEAR, Achievement Center, and Horizons at Vereen may pick up at any location. Feeding sites for these programs will not be open.
School officials also said please follow signs designating the drive-thru pick-up location at or near each cafeteria.
