City offices closing due to increasing cases of covid-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - City of Albany has announced that some city offices will be closing because of increasing cases of COVID-19, and they want to reduce person-to-person contact, encouraging citizens to do business by phone or online.
They also say that the mayor and city commissioners are committed to doing their part, with an overall focus is making sure people are safe during the pandemic.
City leadership will continue to communicate with healthcare partners according to the City of Albany. They included other community partners to make the best decision for city workers and people in general.
Some of the offices that are closing are City Manager’s office, Albany Utilities Administrative Complex, Albany Utilities Operations, Public Works, Engineering Office, and License & Business Support Office.
Another city office that is still closed is the Albany Utilities Operations, but they have been allowing people to pay their utility bills at stores including Publix, Walgreens, and Harvey’s.
Ameris Bank is also accepting payments, but Regions bank will no longer accept utility bill payments.
