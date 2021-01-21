‘Armed and dangerous’: Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for robbery suspects

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the community can help deputies find two robbery suspects they say are considered armed and dangerous.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Richard Bennett III and JaTavius Bennett are both wanted for robbery, battery, criminal damage to property, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
The post says they should not be approached if seen because they are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on their possible whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227.
