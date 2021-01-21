Americus attorney charged in Capitol incident denied bond

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus attorney that was charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol incident was denied bond Thursday.
William McCall Calhoun, Jr. had a detention hearing on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
The court found probable cause on all the charges Calhoun is facing.
The charges against Calhoun will be presented to a grand jury, according to court officials.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
