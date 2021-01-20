‘We have a sister that has crossed all the boundaries’: VSU’s Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter excited for VP Kamala Harris

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Kamala Harris made history Wednesday. She’s the first woman, the first Black woman and the first South Asian vice president of the United States.
She’s also a part of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), the nation’s first Black sorority.
Valdosta State University (VSU) has a chapter.
The ladies of the sorority said they’re excited to have one of their sisters in the White House.
“I honestly feel so proud and elated that I chose this sorority. Well, it really chose me. A sorority that produces so many people and now, we have a sister that has crossed all the boundaries,” said Athena Smith, an AKA member and senior at VSU.
African-American college-trained women started this organization. It was founded at Howard University in 1908. That’s where Kamala Harris went to college and pledged.
“Now, all of the sisters that are in the sorority, as well, can look up to her and say ‘wow I can do this,’” said Smith.
Smith said when her sorority sisters found out about Harris’s affiliation during elections, they were overjoyed.
She said there’s been non-stop group messages with Harris as the main topic.
Most of the sisters had classes Wednesday, so they couldn’t do any watch parties, but they’ve all been communicating about what’s going on.
Smith said as a sorority sister, Harris embodies the principles of the organization: sisterhood, education and service.
“She is literally just embodying that service to all mankind, she’s serving all the U.S.,” said Smith.
The official account of the sorority took to Twitter announcing Jan. 20 as “Kamala Harris Day.”
They encouraged all members to wear shades of pink and their favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment.
Alpha Kappa Alpha has definitely earned some bragging rights.
