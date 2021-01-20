Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, inauguration

(AP) - Stocks rallied to record highs on Wall Street as traders hoped that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the economy, which is still reeling from joblessness and business closures because of the pandemic. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Wednesday. Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th U.S. president and has already pitched a $1.9 trillion plan to help American families and businesses. The hope is that the additional stimulus will help carry the economy until vaccinations get daily life closer to normal later this year. Treasury yields rose. Netflix soared after passing 200 million subscribers.