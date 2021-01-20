Valdosta school flies special flag

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s Pine Grove Elementary School (PGE) has many students whose parents are serving in the military.
This week, the school was given a flag that signified the nation at a post on the other side of the world.
Parents who travel around the world offer interesting lessons for PGE students, the school system said. This connection offers unique experiences for the students and staff of PGE.
When Master Sgt. Michael Kelly, father of kindergarten student Easton Kelly, noticed the school’s American flag was looking a bit worn, he provided a new American flag for the PGE campus, the school system said.
“This flag is special because it flew with Master Sgt. Kelly while he served in Iraq,” the school system said in a release. “On Jan. 19, Master Sgt. Kelly and Easton helped raise the new American and Georgia flags in front of Pine Grove Elementary School.”
