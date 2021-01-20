Tifton extends mask ordinance; pursues housing grant

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, the Tifton City Council decided to continue its mask or face-covering ordinance.
The original ordinance was passed last month and was set to last for 30 days.
“We came up on that date. They (the council) discussed it tonight and opted to extend it for another 30 days,” said City Manager Pete Pyrzenski. “They felt that was the best thing for the City of Tifton.”
The extension is the same as the original ordinance. Which means you are required to wear a face mask or face-covering in public places. There are no fines associated with the ordinance, but officials want you to be mindful that this is a law.
Pyrzenski said the council will take another look at the ordinance in 30 days.
This all started late last year because Tifton was seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.
According to the Department of Public Health, there currently has been over 3,000 confirmed cases in Tift County, 80 deaths and over 350 hospitalizations.
Tifton leaders were also looking to expand their housing footprint at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council members are hoping to make improvements with a CHIP grant, also known as a community home investment program grant. The grant is provided by the Department of Community Affairs.
City officials said this is an opportunity for the city to apply for housing monies that would go toward building new houses on vacant lots.
“Brand new homes are gonna obviously mean a great deal to the neighborhood to those that possibly qualify to purchase, and we get away from increased rental for people and promote home-ownership,” said Pyrzenski.
Pyrzenski said the grant is for about $600,000.
They plan to apply for the grant at the end of the month.
City leaders hope to have some answers in March.
