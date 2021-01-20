Special election date set to fill Sylvester council seat

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A special election date has been set to fill the vacated City of Sylvester Ward 4 council seat that was left behind by the late Larry Johnson.
The date was set during Tuesday night’s council meeting and will be held on March 16.
Qualifying will begin Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. and will end on Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
City Manager Autron Hayes said a date needed to be set.
“It was recommended that we go ahead and call for the special election. I mean, a good quality candidate to serve the people of that ward and the City of Sylvester,” said Hayes.
Hayes said he doesn’t believe anyone has come out publicly, as of yet, looking to run.
Sylvester City Councilman Larry Johnson died earlier this month in Tifton from COVID-19 complications.
Johnson was 62-years-old and had served on the city council since 1994, according to Hayes.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.