Southwell Medical offers drive-thru vaccinations in Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell Medical began administering COVID-19 vaccinations at their Adel campus, for those who qualify.
“I am so happy to be able to join in with the vaccines in the community, working in the hospital I’ve seen so much pain and suffering from this terrible virus and it’s so nice to now have hope to be able to get our community vaccinated and keep them healthy,” said Carol Martin Smith, chief operating officer at Southwell Medical.
She said they had about 100 appointments on Wednesday.
For now, the Adel campus will only be offering the drive-thru clinic for the next four Wednesdays: Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3 and 10.
Depending on turnouts, they may adjust days.
They are also doing vaccinations at the Tifton location.
“From a medical standpoint, the folks that have really been on the frontlines have a different view and perspective on this disease than people who have not seen the worst of the worst,” said Tom Fausett, a family physician and department chair with the hospital.
He said they hope to get people vaccinated while showing them the need for it.
Fausett said if the community can see what’s going on behind the scenes, they would be more optimistic to get the shot.
“When you look at these folks from the frontline perspective, you see how drastically important it is for our population to get vaccinated and as much of them to get vaccinated as possible, to then be able to get to that herd immunity level, where we can really get rid of our masks and go back to hopefully what we will see more of a normal life like we had before COVID,” said Fausett.
Iris Samuel lives in Adel and got her first shot.
She said she feels great and happy to have a local provider.
“I was afraid of COVID, being homebound for all these months. I feel more peace of mind now that I got the shot and I’ll be able to get the second shot,” said Samuel.
Officials said they still have appointments available for the next few Wednesdays.
For those eligible under Phase 1A — 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders — call (229) 353-2200 anytime to leave a message for an appointment. A representative will return your call and schedule it. The second dose will be scheduled while in the drive-thru.
