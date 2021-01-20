The Crisp County Cougars take to the Diamond Den in the first week of the 2021 baseball season

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Diamond Den is finally seeing some action again.
For the first time since March, the Crisp County Cougars are back on the field.
This time, for their first practice of the 2021 baseball season.
With a new head coach at the helm, they have plenty of work cut out ahead of opening day in a few weeks.
Mark Ledford is back in the blue and gold.
This time as the Cougars head baseball coach.
“It’s a lot like coming home,” said Ledford.
Just days after stepping into this new position, the Cougars took to the diamond for the 2021 season.
Ledford continued, “I just look forward to establishing those relationships again. And it’s just an honor to be here and to be able to coach these kids.”
Despite hovering around the .500 margin in recent years, this team still sees the playoffs, regularly.
In 2019 they advanced to the quarterfinals.
In 2021, postseason talk has already started.
Junior catcher, Jack Carter, said, “We can definitely make the playoffs. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
Ledford added, “The goals I am setting for them right now, go week by week.”
Senior pitcher, Noah Walters, said, “Work together and hopefully we can come together and win a region championship.”
“As we move along I feel like our team goal is going to be, make the playoffs,” said Ledford.
This team has no problem scoring runs... but senior pitcher, Noah Walters, believes the success of this team may come down to its defense.
“It’s definitely going to be a team effort and we’re all going to have to work together and come together as a team. That’s the only way it’s going to work,” said Walters.
He continued, “Real scrappy, we’ll play real aggressive and that’s all it really is, right there. Hopefully, we can have a few guys together and throw a few strikes for us.”
Nearly a year after the season ended due to the Coronavirus pandemic Carter told me they’re just happy to be back on the field.
“It’s been a while since I got out here with all these people and all these players. So, I’m ready for it,” said Carter.
In just a few weeks time, the Cougars playoff hopes will begin to be challenged as the 2021 season officially opens.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.