Colquitt has a new drug store

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The Hospital Authority of Miller County celebrated the opening of Miller Pharmacy on Wednesday.
The official ribbon cutting and grand opening event was held Wednesday morning at 213 Delores Street.
“We saw a need for a locally owned and operated pharmacy to better meet the needs of not only our patients but the citizens of Miller County and surrounding areas,” said Robin Rau, CEO of the Hospital Authority of Miller County.
Miller Pharmacy is a full-service retail pharmacy, offering drive-thru, curbside, home delivery, and in-store options for people to pick up their prescriptions.
“People are going to love the easy refill options available on our website or through our app,” said Becky Hudgins, BPharm, MHSA, pharmacy director. “Of course, people are welcome to come in the pharmacy for refills and to talk with our pharmacists and pharmacy techs about their prescriptions.”
Beyond traditional pharmacy services, Miller Pharmacy also provides immunizations, medication therapy management, and medication counseling.
More information about the pharmacy can be found by clicking here or by calling (229) 758-4836.
